ICG Enterprise Trust Plc (LON:ICGT) Raises Dividend to GBX 9 Per Share

ICG Enterprise Trust Plc (LON:ICGT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from ICG Enterprise Trust’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of ICGT opened at GBX 1,108 ($14.48) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £761.94 million and a PE ratio of 9.40. ICG Enterprise Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 650 ($8.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,128 ($14.74). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,047.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 955.33.
ICG Enterprise Trust Company Profile
