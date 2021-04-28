ICG Enterprise Trust Plc (LON:ICGT) Raises Dividend to GBX 9 Per Share

ICG Enterprise Trust Plc (LON:ICGT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from ICG Enterprise Trust’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of ICGT opened at GBX 1,108 ($14.48) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £761.94 million and a PE ratio of 9.40. ICG Enterprise Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 650 ($8.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,128 ($14.74). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,047.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 955.33.

ICG Enterprise Trust Company Profile

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

