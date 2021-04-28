Icon Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 3,851 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 32.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,834 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 58,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in NIKE by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 60,956 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $4,074,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 324,369 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $45,889,000 after purchasing an additional 60,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $130.71. 638,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,464,019. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.11 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. HSBC upped their price objective on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Williams Financial Group started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.83.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

