Icon Wealth Partners LLC Buys 8,515 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 25.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMP traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.51. The stock had a trading volume of 12,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,648. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.79 and a 200 day moving average of $42.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.08. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $49.91.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.24 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.028 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.34%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

