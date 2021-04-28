Icon Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.1% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $124,710.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at $6,210,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.06.

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $120.75. 72,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,260,718. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $86.16 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.