Icon Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 15.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $4,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.95. 14,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,200,870. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $188.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.03 and a 200-day moving average of $163.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

In other Crown Castle International news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,180,642.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.62.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

