Icon Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after buying an additional 7,522 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,589,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 114,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after acquiring an additional 28,561 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of IEMG stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $66.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,709,631. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.52. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $69.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.