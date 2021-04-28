Icon Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 620.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,613 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Netflix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,400,355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,659 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Netflix by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,391,603,000 after purchasing an additional 710,474 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Netflix by 66,498.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,350 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,674,283,000 after buying an additional 1,636,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,455,494,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $505.22. 111,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,949,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $393.60 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $526.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $520.63. The company has a market capitalization of $224.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.90.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

