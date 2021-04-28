Icon Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $2.35 Million Investment in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 45,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 83,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 13,473 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 219,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000.

Shares of LMBS stock remained flat at $$51.12 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,311. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.41. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $50.93 and a 1-year high of $51.90.

