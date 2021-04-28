Icon Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,481 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.80.

McDonald’s stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.27. The company had a trading volume of 56,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,230. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $167.85 and a 1-year high of $235.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.19. The stock has a market cap of $174.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.