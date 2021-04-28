ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,174 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 0.3% in the first quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 22,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,581,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 0.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,271,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 4.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 10.9% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 52,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,860,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the fourth quarter worth $600,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICUI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

In other news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 1,500 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 10,200 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.83, for a total transaction of $2,089,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 240,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,223,516.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $11,560,735. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

ICUI opened at $210.25 on Wednesday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.57 and a fifty-two week high of $232.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.62 and a beta of 0.72.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $320.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.60 million. On average, analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

