IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) will announce $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for IDEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.53. IDEX posted earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX will report full year earnings of $5.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $5.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $7.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

IEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.71.

Shares of NYSE IEX traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $225.79. 5,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,943. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.42 and its 200 day moving average is $197.78. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $141.86 and a fifty-two week high of $228.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,190,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in IDEX by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 818,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,005,000 after buying an additional 186,357 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,181,000 after buying an additional 180,903 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 6,462.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 112,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,393,000 after buying an additional 110,707 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in IDEX by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 206,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,144,000 after buying an additional 110,402 shares during the period. 96.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

