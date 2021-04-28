IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.60-1.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.46. IDEX also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.050-6.200 EPS.

Shares of IDEX stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.17. 17,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,943. IDEX has a 1 year low of $141.86 and a 1 year high of $228.06. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.42 and its 200 day moving average is $197.78.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that IDEX will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

IEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen cut IDEX from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on IDEX from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $212.71.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

