IDOX (LON:IDOX) Downgraded to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

IDOX (LON:IDOX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 68 ($0.89) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.58% from the company’s current price.
IDOX stock opened at GBX 63.80 ($0.83) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 65.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 56.61. The stock has a market cap of £283.11 million and a PE ratio of 212.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.15. IDOX has a 12-month low of GBX 37.10 ($0.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 79 ($1.03).
About IDOX
