IDOX (LON:IDOX) Downgraded to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

IDOX (LON:IDOX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 68 ($0.89) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.58% from the company’s current price.

IDOX stock opened at GBX 63.80 ($0.83) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 65.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 56.61. The stock has a market cap of £283.11 million and a PE ratio of 212.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.15. IDOX has a 12-month low of GBX 37.10 ($0.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 79 ($1.03).

Get IDOX alerts:

About IDOX

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and information services for the management of local government and other organizations. The company operates through three segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, and Content. It offers tools to manage information and knowledge, documents, content, business processes, and workflow, as well as connects directly with the citizens through the Web; elections management solutions; and decision support content, which include grants and planning policy information, as well as corporate compliance services.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for IDOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.