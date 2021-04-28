IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IHICY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.37. IHI has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.32.

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). IHI had a net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that IHI will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IHI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

IHI Company Profile

IHI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells machinery and equipment in Japan, China, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. It offers boilers, components for nuclear power plants, and facilities for nuclear fuel cycle plants, as well as gas turbine/diesel engines/gas engines.

