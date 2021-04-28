Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Announces Earnings Results

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS.

Shares of ILMN traded down $8.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $405.54. The stock had a trading volume of 849,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,176. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $403.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $378.93. Illumina has a twelve month low of $260.42 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The firm has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total value of $321,792.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,077,872.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total value of $130,699.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,751.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,428 shares of company stock worth $5,564,046 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $441.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen increased their price target on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $378.00.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.