IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) Price Target Cut to $33.00

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) had its price target decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 320.92% from the company’s current price.

IMRA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMARA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of IMARA from $59.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Get IMARA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IMRA opened at $7.84 on Monday. IMARA has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $62.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average is $15.67.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.25). On average, equities analysts forecast that IMARA will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of IMARA by 495.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of IMARA by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IMARA by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of IMARA by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of IMARA by 560.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 17,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

IMARA Company Profile

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for IMARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.