Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.15

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.149 per share on Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

OTCMKTS:IDEXY opened at $17.69 on Wednesday. Industria de Diseño Textil has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $18.16. The company has a market cap of $110.27 billion, a PE ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average of $15.95.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

