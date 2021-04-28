Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.15

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.149 per share on Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.
OTCMKTS:IDEXY opened at $17.69 on Wednesday. Industria de Diseño Textil has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $18.16. The company has a market cap of $110.27 billion, a PE ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average of $15.95.
Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.
About Industria de Diseño Textil
Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.
