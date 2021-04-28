Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infinera provides Digital Optical Networking systems to telecommunications carriers, cable operators and other service providers worldwide. Infinera’s large-scale photonic integrated circuit incorporates hundred Gigabits per second of transmit and receive capacity and the functionality of more than sixty discrete optical components into a pair of indium phosphide chips. Infinera’s DTN system and PIC technology are designed to provide optical networks that provide operating simplicity, enhanced revenue generation, faster time-to-service and capital cost savings. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

Shares of Infinera stock opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.28. Infinera has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $9.13.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $353.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Infinera will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Infinera news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 35,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $344,338.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $30,930.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,887.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 473,609 shares of company stock worth $4,751,901. 2.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,236,649 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,400,000 after buying an additional 1,674,294 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Infinera during the fourth quarter worth about $31,570,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,938,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,317,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,885,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,755,000 after buying an additional 32,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,462,997 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,332,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

