InsaneCoin (INSN) Price Hits $0.0082 on Exchanges

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. InsaneCoin has a total market capitalization of $208,312.18 and approximately $13.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One InsaneCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get InsaneCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $287.23 or 0.00524690 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005829 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00023405 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,362.56 or 0.02489039 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000142 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000031 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000241 BTC.

InsaneCoin Coin Profile

InsaneCoin (INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,366,750 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . InsaneCoin’s official website is insane.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsaneCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InsaneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for InsaneCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InsaneCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.