Insider Selling: Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) EVP Sells 828 Shares of Stock

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $27,978.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,337.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PEBO stock opened at $33.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.19. The company has a market capitalization of $666.04 million, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.99. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $36.75.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 5.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.78%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEBO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Hovde Group raised Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.30.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

