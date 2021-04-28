Insider Selling: Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Director Sells 306 Shares of Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.99, for a total transaction of $109,850.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,850.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mai Fyfield also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Roku alerts:

On Wednesday, March 24th, Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.01, for a total transaction of $105,267.06.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $125,460.00.

ROKU stock opened at $360.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $350.72 and its 200-day moving average is $337.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -429.35 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.19 and a twelve month high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Roku by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,077,000 after acquiring an additional 831,418 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,400,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,091,000 after buying an additional 133,842 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Roku by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,132,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,141,000 after buying an additional 649,128 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Roku by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,226,000 after purchasing an additional 189,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Roku by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,454,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,879,000 after purchasing an additional 214,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.93.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.