Insider Selling: Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $332,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 650,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,819,195.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Oleg Khaykin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $337,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $330,200.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $330,800.00.

VIAV stock opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 106.26 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average of $15.03. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $17.13.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.49 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

VIAV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Viavi Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 103,260 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 23.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 794,411 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after buying an additional 153,292 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Palladiem LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

