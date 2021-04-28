Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $449.53 Million

Analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) will post sales of $449.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $432.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $480.60 million. Installed Building Products reported sales of $397.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full-year sales of $1.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $441.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.46 million.

Several brokerages have commented on IBP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 4,797 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 83,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after buying an additional 14,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBP traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.07. 522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,923. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.46 and a 200 day moving average of $109.89. Installed Building Products has a 12 month low of $44.41 and a 12 month high of $135.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63 and a beta of 1.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

