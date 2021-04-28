Integer (ITGR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.80 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.29%. On average, analysts expect Integer to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Integer alerts:

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $95.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.17 and its 200 day moving average is $80.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Integer has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $96.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 1.42.

In other Integer news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 2,100 shares of Integer stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $199,395.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,098.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.