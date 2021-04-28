Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Cribstone Capital Management LLC

Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 156.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,366 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,317 shares during the quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $57.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,645,324. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.95 and a 200-day moving average of $55.38. The company has a market capitalization of $234.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

