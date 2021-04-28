Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,912 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.59.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $57.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.38.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

