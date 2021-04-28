Intelligent Trading Foundation Price Down 35.3% Over Last Week (ITT)

Intelligent Trading Foundation (CURRENCY:ITT) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. One Intelligent Trading Foundation coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Intelligent Trading Foundation has traded 35.3% lower against the US dollar. Intelligent Trading Foundation has a total market cap of $21,400.11 and approximately $61,322.00 worth of Intelligent Trading Foundation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Intelligent Trading Foundation alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00065531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00020037 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $477.83 or 0.00875643 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00064595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.98 or 0.00097088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,410.12 or 0.08081740 BTC.

Intelligent Trading Foundation Coin Profile

Intelligent Trading Foundation (ITT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2017. Intelligent Trading Foundation’s total supply is 11,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,814,899 coins. Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official message board is blog.intelligenttrading.org . The Reddit community for Intelligent Trading Foundation is /r/intelligenttrading and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official website is intelligenttrading.org . Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official Twitter account is @ITT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Intelligent Trading platform leverages artificial intelligence to provide personalized trading alerts to users. ITF is an Ethereum-based token that allows the token holders to pay all subscription fees on the ITF platform. 25% of the subscription fees collected from ITF's users are burnt, creating a deflationary currency. “

Buying and Selling Intelligent Trading Foundation

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Intelligent Trading Foundation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Intelligent Trading Foundation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Intelligent Trading Foundation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Intelligent Trading Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Intelligent Trading Foundation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.