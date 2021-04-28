InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of IHG opened at $72.47 on Tuesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of $36.55 and a 12-month high of $75.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 306,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,703,000 after acquiring an additional 115,089 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 197,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,861,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 153,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,979,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

