International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 687 Shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xperi were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPER. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,848,000. Minot Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,181,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,109,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,691,000 after buying an additional 442,591 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,953,000 after buying an additional 440,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 930.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 209,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after buying an additional 189,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Matthew Milne sold 10,000 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 206,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,538,842. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xperi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

XPER opened at $21.87 on Wednesday. Xperi Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $25.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -37.71 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.75.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $433.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.88 million. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. As a group, analysts predict that Xperi Holding Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.81%.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

