International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) by 43.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

RMCF stock opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The firm has a market cap of $36.50 million, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 500 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

