International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 211 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 100.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 64,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,637,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,546,000 after acquiring an additional 48,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

In other news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,338. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $76.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.28 and a 1-year high of $79.77. The company has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.31.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Separately, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.