International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 191 RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the third quarter worth about $3,282,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 767,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $202.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.06. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $103.09 and a 52-week high of $206.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 7.47.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $145.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.22 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 2,163 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total transaction of $401,690.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 21,808 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $4,382,099.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,242 shares of company stock valued at $13,815,744. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

ROLL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist lifted their target price on RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.