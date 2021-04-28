International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $32,000 Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHYS. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $332,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,981,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,925,000 after acquiring an additional 271,938 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 354.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 34,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 27,192 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 174.5% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 316,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 200,900 shares during the period. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $14.06 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.41.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

