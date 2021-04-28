International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Position in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) by 1,266.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in OrganiGram were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OGI. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new position in OrganiGram during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in OrganiGram during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in OrganiGram by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OrganiGram during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

OGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up previously from $3.50) on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. CIBC reaffirmed an “underperformer” rating and set a $3.25 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OrganiGram has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.41.

NASDAQ OGI opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $6.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.30.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.26). OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 207.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. Equities analysts forecast that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

OrganiGram Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.