International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,125 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CMG Global Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sterling Construction during the 1st quarter worth $2,962,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the 4th quarter worth $1,608,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $20.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.72 and a twelve month high of $24.49.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Sterling Construction had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $347.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

