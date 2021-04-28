International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages predict that International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) will post $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is $0.21. International Game Technology reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $1.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $1.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow International Game Technology.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($1.22). International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on International Game Technology from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie boosted their target price on International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Argus raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Game Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.28.

NYSE IGT traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,046. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. International Game Technology has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 382.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Game Technology (IGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.