International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) will report ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Seaways’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.77) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.40). International Seaways posted earnings of $1.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 136.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $3.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.29). International Seaways had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $56.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.47 million.

INSW has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet cut shares of International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.71.

NYSE INSW traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $18.25. 137,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,566. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. International Seaways has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $26.90. The company has a market cap of $512.59 million, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in International Seaways by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in International Seaways by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in International Seaways by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in International Seaways by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

