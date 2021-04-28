Internet of People Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.00 (IOP)

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 28th. One Internet of People coin can now be bought for about $0.0413 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Internet of People has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. Internet of People has a market capitalization of $556,499.55 and approximately $3.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 57.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 59% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 62% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00011636 BTC.

Internet of People Coin Profile

IOP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2016. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. The official website for Internet of People is iop.global . Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of People is a set of P2P networks, designed to enable direct device to device P2P communication using P2P apps. The main purpose of the network is to allow my device to connect directly to your device without using any service of any company in the process of establishing the connection or during the interaction.One of this P2P Networks is a blockchain that runs the token system needed to incentivize operators to run all the components of other P2P networks that form the Internet of People. The token for this blockchain is IOP, a PoW/PoS token with a 21M supply. “

