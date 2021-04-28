IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IntriCon designs, develops, engineers and manufactures microminiaturized medical and electronic products. The Company supplies microminiaturized components, systems and molded plastic parts, primarily to the hearing instrument manufacturing industry, as well as the computer, government, electronics, telecommunications and medical equipment industries. The Company has facilities in the United States, Asia and Europe. “

Get IntriCon alerts:

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of IntriCon in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of IIN stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.47. The stock had a trading volume of 40,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,358. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.67. IntriCon has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $28.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.18 million, a PE ratio of -74.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.23.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. IntriCon had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.33 million. Equities analysts forecast that IntriCon will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Dennis Gonsior sold 22,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total value of $559,188.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of IntriCon by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 848,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,359,000 after purchasing an additional 75,791 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in IntriCon by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 653,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,822,000 after buying an additional 33,170 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in IntriCon by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 572,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after buying an additional 31,277 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in IntriCon by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 116,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in IntriCon by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 23,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

About IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IntriCon (IIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.