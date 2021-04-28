Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) SVP Reiter Kara Andersen Sells 750 Shares

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total transaction of $636,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,767.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ISRG stock opened at $861.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.11, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $762.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $760.00. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $492.00 and a 12-month high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $805.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,073,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,514,761,000 after buying an additional 75,436 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,910,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,562,961,000 after acquiring an additional 33,415 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $941,962,000 after purchasing an additional 51,339 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $852,020,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 973,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $796,827,000 after purchasing an additional 77,641 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

