Invacare (IVC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Invacare to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The health services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.60 million. On average, analysts expect Invacare to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:IVC opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Invacare has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $305.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Invacare from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Invacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

