Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Short Interest Up 700.0% in April

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the March 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $469,000. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.41. 9,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,218. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $40.61 and a 52 week high of $97.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.54.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

