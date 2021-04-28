Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Invesco has decreased its dividend payment by 32.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Invesco alerts:

IVZ stock opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Invesco has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $27.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.05.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $5,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 381,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,724,217.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IVZ shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.77.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.