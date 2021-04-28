Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.
Invesco has decreased its dividend payment by 32.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
IVZ stock opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Invesco has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $27.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.05.
In other news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $5,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 381,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,724,217.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IVZ shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.77.
Invesco Company Profile
Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.