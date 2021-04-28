Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Invesco Mortgage Capital to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. On average, analysts expect Invesco Mortgage Capital to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IVR stock opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average is $3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.45. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $8.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $2.80.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

