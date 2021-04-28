Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the debt of U.S. middle-market companies. Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc., formerly known as CM Finance Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Get Investcorp Credit Management BDC alerts:

Shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.64. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $6.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.76.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 63.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.38%. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 106,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 53,298 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 957,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after buying an additional 75,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investcorp Credit Management BDC (ICMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.