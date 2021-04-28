Investors Purchase High Volume of Criteo Put Options (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 2,721 put options on the company. This is an increase of 955% compared to the average volume of 258 put options.

NASDAQ CRTO opened at $38.55 on Wednesday. Criteo has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $39.43. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.21.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Criteo will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $49,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Criteo by 845.9% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Criteo during the first quarter worth $290,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Criteo by 241.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Criteo during the first quarter worth $478,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Criteo during the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

CRTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities raised Criteo from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Macquarie raised Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Criteo from $20.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Criteo from $20.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.53.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

