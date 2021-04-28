Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 637 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 865% compared to the typical daily volume of 66 put options.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.46.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at $944,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 102,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 314.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,592,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,759 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 827,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,479,000 after acquiring an additional 48,558 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $32.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.13, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $32.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.