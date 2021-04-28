Investors Purchase Large Volume of Colony Capital Call Options (NYSE:CLNY)

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 3,698 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 839% compared to the typical volume of 394 call options.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Colony Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 22.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

CLNY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Colony Capital from $4.25 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Colony Capital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE CLNY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.17. 26,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,970,431. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.13. Colony Capital has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $7.12.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 146.26% and a negative return on equity of 58.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colony Capital will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colony Capital Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

