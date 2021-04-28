Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.47) Per Share (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report released on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.75) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IOVA. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.18.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $32.89 on Wednesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $54.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

