IP Group (LON:IPO) Sets New 12-Month High at $136.00

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 136 ($1.78) and last traded at GBX 132.88 ($1.74), with a volume of 174349 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131.40 ($1.72).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 138 ($1.80) price objective on shares of IP Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 125.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 103.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.64. The company has a quick ratio of 10.90, a current ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. IP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.75%.

In other IP Group news, insider Greg Smith sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.65), for a total value of £21,420 ($27,985.37).

About IP Group (LON:IPO)

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

